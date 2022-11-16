Not Available

A wild man in wilderness is nothing extraordinary, it is something easily imagined. But how to live in wilderness as an urban, civilised person? How to strike a balance between harmony with nature and participation in the society – without fear, cynicism, regret, frustration? How to retain your dignity in difference? How to live with less without any sacrifice? This is a story of a man who has taken fate into his own hands, radically reducing his dependence on dispensable essential material possessions of the modern society without cutting off his participation in it. This is a story of Nara, Nara Petrovič – Human.