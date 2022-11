Not Available

A drama about the love and subsequent life story of agronom Elmer Oras and Margi Kaski and their son. The story has its origins just before the Winter War. After a brief encounter, both fell in love. As a result of this love affair, Margit gets pregnant Soon the war breaks out and Elmer has to go the front. As the war goes on, Elmer does not return from a patrol mission behind the enemy lines. After the war times are hard for Margit and his fatherless son.