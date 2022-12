Not Available

Naran and his five brothers and sisters are returning to the family farm for summer. During the rest of the year, they must attend school in the city. Once they arrive, the family heads off to summer pastures for their horses and sheep. One day, Naran meets a lone minstrel and hears the tale of Sukh and his white horse who win the great Naadam horse race. Naran is deeply moved and swears that he will compete in the race with his own beloved white horse.