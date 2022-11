Not Available

Narasimha Naidu is a 2001 Tollywood film, directed by B. Gopal, released on 11 January 2001. The movie stars Nandamuri Balakrishna, Simran Bagga, Preeti Jhangiani, Asha Saini, K Vishwanath, Mukesh Rishi. It was remade into Tamil as Ezhumulai starring Arjun Sarja, Simran Bagga, Ashish Vidyarthi. There is Hindi version of Ezhumulai named Main hun Rangbaaz.