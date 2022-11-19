Not Available

A professor takes a group of students on a trip to an abandoned stage in a park, with the intention of finding a scenic setting for the production of the opera "Narcissus and Echo" by Anja Djordjevic. Boris, one of the students, thinks it would be a better idea a to make a film that uses existing recordings of the opera, but with a new story based on the ancient Greek myth about a young man in love with his own reflection in the lake. The relations between the students involved in the project and the surrounding events meld with the plot of this potential film, accentuating the various narcissism and the overall inability to suppress vanity and find real human contact.