Narcissus Poeticus

The legend of Narcissus (from Ovid's Metamorphosis): Narcissus is in love with his own image and ignores the nymph Echo, in love with him. The device (2 separated super 8 projectors) shows the lack of communication between the two characters: Echo is projected onto the left screen, Narcissus onto the right screen. Motions, acts and locations repeat themselves, various moments cross each other whereas the characters never reach each other. The grain of the super 8 emulsion is re-filmed, re-framed and re-shot at various speeds (stop motion, frozen frame) in order to suggest the metarmophosis of Echo into a rock.