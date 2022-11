Not Available

Police Lieutenant Lacey, with aid from Coach Bettger, heads a crack-down on dope-peddling to high-school athletes. One kid dies from an overdose, two more kill a gas station attendant in an aborted hold-up attempt to get money to buy dope, and a third dies in a fall in a condemned empty building while fleeing from the law. With the aid of some outraged students, the dope pusher is brought to justice.