On the motifs of the story of S.Rashidov “A Kashmir song”. Spring Flower Nargis waits for the master of bees Bambur whom nobody has seen yet. A witch transforms the master of storms Chorud into a young man and lets him pass as Bambur, but her trick is unmasked. Chorud kills Nargis, but Bambur revives her. A tale by the old ( Cell animation) master Polkovnikov, (1908-1982) whose active career as animation director stretched from 1933 till 1980.