Not Available

Nari is the remarkable story of unsung artists Lakshmi and Viji Shankar—a mother and daughter duo who helped bring Indian music to the West in the 1970s though their collaborations with Ravi Shankar and George Harrison. This splendid, multi-generational mash-up features Sun Yunfan's visually vibrant animations, a plentiful offering from the Shankar family archives, and a live musical performance by filmmakers Gingger Shankar and Dave Liang. Nari triumphantly sings a rich and emotionally moving tribute to Lakshmi Shankar's important, yet unsung musical legacy in America.