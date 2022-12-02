Not Available

Shot on super 8, the film appears like a journey, a dream along the Narmada river in India, between myths of Progress and myths of the river. "Dams are the temples of modern India", claimed Nehru after the country's independance. Soon, one of the largest complex of dams ever conceived will be completed on the Narmada. A social struggle is getting organized. We travel on the river until the ocean, on our way to meet inhabitants, beliefs, and convictions that cohabit and are brought into conflict as this valley undergoes major transformations.