Not Available

During spring, 2nd year university student Izumi Kudo (Kasumi Arimura) receives a phone call from Takashi Hayama (Jun Matsumoto). Takashi Hayama was her adviser/teacher at her high school drama club. He asks her on the phone to take part in a graduation performance. Back in high school, Takashi Hayama helped her cope with her difficulties school life. She also held feelings for Takeshi, but tried to forget about him. Now, for the first time in a year they will meet again. Izumi still has feelings for him and Takashi also has mixed feelings for Izumi.