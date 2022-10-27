Not Available

Narrow Margin

  • Action
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Carolco Pictures

A Los Angeles District Attorney (Gene Hackman) is attempting to take an unwilling murder witness (Anne Archer) back to the United States from Canada to testify against a top-level mob boss. Frantically attempting to escape two deadly hit men sent to silence her, they board a Vancouver-bound train only to find the killers are on board with them. For the next 20 hours, as the train hurls through the beautiful but isolated Canadian wilderness, a deadly game of cat and mouse ensues in which their ability to tell friend from foe is a matter of life and death.

Cast

Anne ArcherCarol Hunnicut
James SikkingNelson
J. T. WalshMichael Tarlow
M. Emmet WalshSergeant Dominick Benti
Susan HoganKathryn Weller
Nigel BennettJack Wootton

