Naruto Shippuden the Movie: The Lost Tower

  • Adventure
  • Action
  • Animation

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Toho Company, Ltd.

Assigned on a mission to capture Mukade, a missing-nin, Naruto Uzumaki sets out for the once glorious historic ruins of "Ouran", where he pursues and corners the rouge ninja. Mukade's goal is revealed to be a dormant leyline within the ruins; he unleashes the power of the leyline, causing a light to envelop Naruto, sending him into the past, 20 years before the series began. When Naruto awakens, he comes into contact with the Fourth Hokage, Minato Namikaze.

Cast

Chie NakamuraSakura Haruno
Junko TakeuchiNaruto Uzumaki
Toshiyuki MorikawaMinato Namikaze
Satoshi HinoSai
Rikiya KoyamaYamato
Nobuaki FukudaChôza Akimichi

