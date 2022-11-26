Not Available

Naruto: The Cross Roads (Za Kurosurozu) is the sixth Naruto OVA. It uses the same CGI graphics as Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm and was released during Naruto: Shippuden. This OVA premiered at the Jump Festa Anime Tour 2009. Between the Prologue - Land of Waves and Chunin Exams arcs, Team 7 is waiting for Kakashi, who is late again, to start a new mission (B-ranked as Sasuke states). The team sets off while Kakashi explains that Genmai from the Inaho Village is missing, who has vanished in the hills.