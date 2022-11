Not Available

Mission : Protect the Waterfall Village | Naruto and the others arrive at the village hidden in the waterfall on an escort mission for Shibuki, the young leader of the village. Things seem peaceful until Kakashi is attacked by Suien, a former of the Hidden Waterfall jonin, and his band of rouge ninja, who are after the village treasure, Hero's Water. Now Naruto must join forces with cowardly Shibuki and show him what it means to be a hero!