2006

Naruto the Movie: Guardians of the Crescent Moon Kingdom

  • Adventure
  • Animation
  • Action

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

August 4th, 2006

Studio

Naruto Uzumaki, Kakashi Hatake, Sakura Haruno, and Rock Lee are assigned to protect the prince of the Land of the Moon, Michiru, during his world trip; other escorts had been hired, but quit due to being treated poorly. The Land of the Moon is a very wealthy nation, so Michiru tends to buy whatever he wants, and has a very materialistic worldview. His Hikaru, also acts in much the same manner.

Cast

Junko TakeuchiNaruto Uzumaki
Chie NakamuraSakura Haruno
Yōichi MasukawaRock Lee
Kazuhiko InoueKakashi Hatake

