Nas Quebradas do Mundaréu - A Viagem de Plinio Marcos

Not Available

A dip in the life and work of Plínio Marcos, one of the great names of Brazilian drama, author of pieces about the fringe of society as Two Lost in a Dirty Night (1966) and Razor in the Flesh (1967), whose work challenged censorship imposed by the military dictatorship. Through films, poems, shows, testimonies, songs and interviews, he reveals himself to be an artist who excelled by the boldness of creating characters, by breaking paradigms and by liberating and transforming restlessness. The film includes testimonials from actors such as Tonia Carrero, Vera Fischer, Glauce Rocha, Jece Valadão, Emiliano Queiroz, Nelson Xavier, Sergio Mamberti and Walderez de Barros.