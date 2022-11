Not Available

NASA's Aeronautics and Space Reports for 1967 features 13 monthly reports (#25 through #37) that cover a wide variety of topics. Each of the reports is around 4 1/2 minutes long, with a longer recap in the December report. In 1967 a longer report was produced in October for Langley's 50th Anniversary and a special report was produced on the first flight of the Saturn V, Apollo 4.