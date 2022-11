Not Available

A young woman, Cristy (Snooky Serna), must reconcile the choices she makes for her future with the demands of her overbearing mother, Rosa (Susan Roces), in this intricate Filipino drama. When Cristy's father, Julio (Eddie Garcia), abandons the family for his rich mistress, Jenny (Hilda Koronel), Rosa refuses to let Cristy attend college. Tension mounts when Cristy not only seeks help from her dad but also falls in love with Jenny's brother.