Miguel and his 7-year old brother, Hefte, went swimming in the river during a family picnic. Suddenly, a strong current swept Hefte away. His body was nowhere to be found and was declared missing. Six years later, a midnight caller tells Miguel to leave their house when Hefte comes back. An unconscious boy, age 13, is found in the garage. When the boy gains his consciousness, he claims to be Jason and would not talk anymore.