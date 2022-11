Not Available

Based on a contemporary set novel by Shunyo Yanagawa, this film was adapted to the Japanese stage with multiple film versions to follow, including director Naruse Mikio’s take in 1932. Director Masao Inoue also stars in this 1916 adaption which follows the destruction of a businessman and his family as mounting scandals reakwaken lingering hatreds and induce new crimes. This surviving fragment features three sequences from the original film, including its denouement.