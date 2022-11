Not Available

Narrated by Kevin Costner, this high-octane documentary goes under the hood of history for a look at the men who drove NASCAR from humble Southern origins to national phenomenon. In extensive interviews, subjects recall the days of moonshine running in the 1950s, highlights from 50 years of Daytona 500 races and the myriad changes the sport has experienced since its inception. Guests include Richard Petty, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and Jeff Gordon.