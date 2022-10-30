Nasci Para Bailar - Havana/Rio

Not Available

60 years ago the pianist and arranger Brazilian Joao Donato meets with friends musicians to play and turn those moments into historical performances. The habit began in the late 40s, when the acriano Donato newly arrived to Rio. Born into a musical family, his father was a major, airplane pilot and mandolin, his mother liked to sing and brother planned to be a concert pianist, he decided to learn piano instrument closer to that which dominated the accordion. Hence to attend meetings at the home of Dick Farney in the early bossa nova was a leap.