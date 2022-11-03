Not Available

Naseem means Morning breeze, and charts the story of a young school going girl Naseem (Mayuri Kango) in the months leading up to the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992. She shares deep and loving bond with his ailing grandfather (Kaifi Azmi) who represents the era of communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims in India, as he fondly recalls the times he spent in pre-Independent Agra. As communal tension erupts in the city of Bombay, Naseem get increasingly bewildered by changing dynamics at her school and in the neighbourhood, while her grandfather watches helplessly at a city getting deeply divided over the Babri Masjid issue. The film ends with the grandfather passing away on the day of demolition of Babri Masjid.