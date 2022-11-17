Nashi deti

Not Available

A magical performance in the circus on the eve of the New Year miraculously twists the fates of two girls absolutely different from each other. Sonya lives with a rich dad - the owner of a candy empire, and Katya and her brother Kolya grow up in an orphanage. They are not familiar, but they are united by the love of fairy tales about the sweet Kingdom, which were composed by Sonya's mother, a famous children's writer. That's just her story is not enough finals. Sonya is sure that the last page of her mother's tale will bring happiness to her family, and for this she is even ready to exchange places with Katya.