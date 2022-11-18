Nasi Lemak 2.0

Not Available

Young Chef Huang (Namewee) struggles to get his restaurant business going because he cannot adapt to the “localised’ cooking his patrons are looking for. However, despite his unpopular cuisine, he is well-known as Hero Huang in the local neighbourhood where he carries out good deeds by helping the community – that is, until he met Xiao K (Karen Kong) who gets him in deep trouble. So as to get his life and the restaurant business back on track, Chef Huang must now seek help from a mysterious hawker stall lady (Adibah Noor), who summons him to embark on the extraordinary journey. He is to meet many ‘local heroes’ who will help him rediscover his roots and the hidden message of ‘Nasi Lemak’.