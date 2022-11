Not Available

After news of the future birth of a child, Sergei split from his wife, Natasha, and settled in the company of young architects, who occupied a room in a big house. As a result of a chain of unforeseen events, brought by one of the tenants found a child, Sergei finds a newborn son. Friends are doing everything possible to find a lost mother, but Sergei does not disclose their affiliation and tries to give the baby the wrong hands.