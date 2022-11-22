Наследство Рудольфа

Not Available

A national film where joy crosses with sorrow and love enhances the wish to live. It is the dawn of the XX century -a promising time for Latvian people. The national self-esteem of the nation has awakened and people are eager to work the land and make their living out of it. The veteran of the Kaiser's army Roudolf has managed to develop his own farmstead to become a well respected and wealthy man. Rudolf's new status is unbearable to the Baron - his former landlord. Rudolf becomes truly uncontrollable when he falls for the young maid Emily and spares no means to show his power and influence in order to impress her. But the girl loves his godson Karlis. The fight the heart of Emily changes the fate of both men and the maid...