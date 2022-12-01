Nastradin Hodzha and Clever Peter

Not Available

The cheerful and optimistic character of Sly Peter emerged in Bulgarian folklore during the distant times of Ottoman bondage and served as an outlet protest at national and social injustices. Although the origin of Nastradin Hodzha can be traced back to the folklore of the Middle East, he, too, is a product of Bulgarian folk art. In this constant companion, noble opponent and true friend of Sly Peter are synthesized the features of the common Turkish people. The film is based on numerous stories, incidents and anecdotes in which Sly Peter and Nastradin Hodzha poke fun at the Turkish feudal authorities, the wealthy Bulgarians and Greek clergy. More than eighty proverbs have been incorporated in the dialogue.