Nasu: A Migratory Bird with Suitcase

Not Available

Legendary bycicle racer Marco Rondanini dies as team Pao Pao Beer is set to race in Japan. Team member Ciocci, close friend of Marco, starts to think about quitting. Under heavy rain, Ciocci and Pepe must put that aside as Team Pao Pao struggles to reach another victory.Pepe continues to ride his bicycle both in competition and training. He often spends time with his other team mates while they train in beautiful scenery in Japan. While in Japan a local girl helps out the team before and during the race.