Italy, 1994. The war in the Balkans drags on with no end in sight. Elvis, a young man from Sarajevo, is taking pictures of tourists with his Polaroid camera to get by. After his camera is stolen, Elvis decides to visit Rodolfo, a stranger met by chance in Venice. Their brief and lonely encounter unfolds in the timeless landscape of whitewashed towns, green hills and olive trees of southern Italy.