Not Available

Thanks to his smooth sound, amiable disposition and the magic of television, velvet-voiced soloist Nat "King" Cole charmed generations of fans and left a legacy of timeless music. This collection of Cole's most memorable TV moments includes performances of "Nature Boy," "Got a Penny Benny," "When I Fall in Love," "Mona Lisa," "Route 66," "Stompin' at the Savoy," "Je Vous Aime Beaucoup" and "Save the Bones for Henry Jones."