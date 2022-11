Not Available

Guna is a village labourer in the hinterlands of Maharashtra. Holding a passion for the 'tamasha' theatre shows, he decides to start his own troupe. Instead of the prestigious role of the king he always dreamed of, he ends up having to play a 'nachya', an effeminate, homosexual man. He goes ahead with the decision, which forever changes him and his family, as he ends up torn between his artistic passion and his societal prestige.