1983

Nate and Hayes

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 17th, 1983

Studio

Paramount

Nathaniel Williamsen (O'Keefe) is taken to an island mission with his fiancee Sophie (Seagrove). Their ship, the Rona, is captained by the roguish Bully Hayes (Jones), who also takes a liking to Sophie. When Sophie is kidnapped by slave trader Ben Pease (Phipps) "Nate" teams with Hayes in order to find her.

Cast

Michael O'KeefeNathaniel Williamson
Jenny SeagroveSophie
Max PhippsBen Pease
Grant TillyCount Von Rittenberg
William JohnsonReverend Williamson (as Bill Johnson)
Mark HadlowGun Operator

View Full Cast >

Images