Nate and Hayes

Nathaniel Williamsen (O'Keefe) is taken to an island mission with his fiancee Sophie (Seagrove). Their ship, the Rona, is captained by the roguish Bully Hayes (Jones), who also takes a liking to Sophie. When Sophie is kidnapped by slave trader Ben Pease (Phipps) "Nate" teams with Hayes in order to find her.
|Michael O'Keefe
|Nathaniel Williamson
|Jenny Seagrove
|Sophie
|Max Phipps
|Ben Pease
|Grant Tilly
|Count Von Rittenberg
|William Johnson
|Reverend Williamson (as Bill Johnson)
|Mark Hadlow
|Gun Operator
