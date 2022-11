Not Available

A dead man is found near the railway tracks, and his watch has stopped on the exact time the night train to New York is passing the spot. Detective Tom Barker follows a trail that leads him to Samuel Braun, manager of the Pool-workshop's Europe-branch. When Braun finds out that he is a suspect, he tries to escape, but the police catch up on him. In court, he tells a story about financial fraud, murder and impossible love. (stumfilm.dk)