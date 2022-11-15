Nathalie Joachim: Live in Studio

Not Available

Haitian-American composer Nathalie Joachim is the co-artistic director and flutist of the Grammy-winning contemporary chamber ensemble Eighth Blackbird, and one half of the art-pop duo, Flutronix. She's worked with Bryce Dessner, Bonnie "Prince" Billy, Richard Reed Parry, Miguel Zenón, and the International Contemporary Ensemble as well. Her latest, with Chicago-based string ensemble Spektral Quartet, is "Fanm d'Ayiti" (Women of Haiti), a joyous and magic-infused work celebrating Haitian song, and how women are "the driving force of life, of politics, and social change." (Joachim, in an interview with I Care If You Listen.) Joachim and the quartet play some of "Fanm d'Ayiti," in-studio.