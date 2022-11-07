Nathan - Free as a bird

Not Available

Nathan Verhelst, a 44 year old man from Sint-Niklaas in Belgium, demands and receives euthanasia after several failed gender operations. Nathan was born as 'Nancy'. His backpack of life is filled with rejection and incest. Thinking of himself as a freak, he can't find peace as a woman nor as a man. Three doctors decide that his life quality issn't guaranteed anymore and give Nathan permission for euthanasia. After trying to convince him not to do it, his friends start to support him in his choice. Hoping he would feel loved again, and would find a reason to live. But Nathan doesn't change his mind. "I'm certain", he said, "for the full 300 procent". He went. Dancing. The lethal injection was given at the University Hospital in Brussels. Nathan suffered from unbearable psychic and physical pain.