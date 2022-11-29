Nathan (Hotel Room CT)

The subject of Nathan answered an ad to join Oliver Herring for some spontaneous art making sessions, a mode of working adopted by the artist in 2001. Nathan is by definition a solo, but it's also a pas de deux between dancer and camera. A young man in casual business attire enters a nondescript hotel room. Immediately he begins a series of improvisatory dance phrases, partnering with chairs, lamps, bed. Repeated attempts at graceful, balletic poses often end in crashes to the floor, broken chairs, and twisted bed sheets.
