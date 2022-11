Not Available

Relive the excitement as the Florida Gators overcome incredible odds to become the 2006 champions. This tribute to the team recaps the thrills and spills of regular season games, the SEC Championship in Atlanta and the Gators' unbelievable upset over Ohio State at the National Championships. Join the Gators as they battle their opponents, celebrate their season victories and ultimately triumph over the Buckeyes to clinch gridiron glory.