National Geographic: Africa, Part 6 - Restless Waters

Not Available

For the people who have settled near the eight Great Lakes of Africa, agriculture and fishing can provide a means of support. In Africa, Pt. 6: Great Lakes, National Geographic crews visit two families, whose destinies are bound up in their crops and the harvest from Lake Victoria. Overfishing is only one of the problems confronted by the Tinkewimeru family, who have sold fish from the lake for years. Pollution and other factors may force them to find other work. The Ngwatimas might lose a large portion of their crops to drought conditions, an ever-present danger in Africa.