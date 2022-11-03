National Geographic: Air Force One

Not Available

National Geographic takes you on an exclusive tour inside Air Force One, part luxury hotel, part super-secret military command post. From its beginnings with President Roosevelt making a secret wartime flight in 1943 - to the historic flight that returned President Kennedy's body to Washington after his assassination - to the closing months of the Clinton administration, Air Force One takes you through the history of the world's most powerful plane. Features exclusive interviews with Presidents George W. Bush, William Jefferson Clinton, George H. W. Bush, and Jimmy Carter.