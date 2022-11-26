National Geographic: Australia's Great Barrier Reef

Not Available

Few biological wonders can rival those in Australia's Great Barrier Reef for spectacular beauty, and few filmmakers can rival National Geographic's lush photography. The giant colonial organism, though endangered by pollution and other threats, still spawns once each year in a gorgeous frenzy of new growth. It's a fertile time for all of the creatures dwelling in and around the reef structure, and the National Geographic cameras capture barracuda, bright damselfish, giant marine worms, and many other lovely and fascinating neighbors. Neville Copland's gentle music complements the serene photography, and the narration, while interesting, doesn't distract the viewer from the stunning delights on the screen. We can't all afford a diving trip down under, but Australia's Great Barrier Reef is the next best thing.