National Geographic: Big Sur - Wild Califonia

National Geographic presents a comprehensive view of the spectacular California coastal area known as Big Sur—through the eyes of three intrinsically connected native creatures. Fly with the California condors and capture the panoramic view of Big Sur’s many topside layers, and dive with California’s sea otters to investigate life below the waves. Then, follow the stealthy mountain lions and see how the scavengers, the key-stone species and this top predator are all critical contributors to Big Sur’s unique habitat