National Geographic: Cyclone!

Brave the eye of the storm in CYCLONE! Anyone, at any time, can fall victim to nature's raging furies. Around the globe, hurricanes, tornadoes, and typhoons strike - without mercy and often without warning. So far this century, more than half a million lives have been lost to the violent forces of cyclones, tropical storms, and the wicked weather swirling in and around them. National Geographic chronicles some of the world's most shocking storms with gripping footage and scenes of heart-thumping, real-life drama: roofs ripped from houses, trees snapped like toothpicks, and trucks tossed about like children's toys. From twisters sweeping across the Midwest's "Tornado Alley", to the vicious force of Florida's Hurricane Andrew, to the deadly powerful typhoons of the Pacific, the forces of nature are among the most powerful forces on earth. Before the next killer storm, scientists are rushing to unlock the mysteries of the CYCLONE!