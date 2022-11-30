National Geographic: Egyptian Secrets of the Afterlife

Not Available

To the ancient Egyptians, life after death was a high-stakes underworld journey fraught with terrifying obstacles: fiery lakes of death, battles with monsters, and ultimately eternal death or resurrection with the sun. It's a journey each Egyptian believed was real, and for the pharaoh the stakes were even higher--the entire cosmos depended on the king's successful journey and resurrection. New excavations are revealing more than we've ever known about what the Egyptians believed they would encounter on their afterlife journey. Now, world-renowned archaeologist Dr. Sahi Hawass is excavating a mysterious tunnel at the very bottom of Seti's tomb--far below the surface of the earth. Join National Geographic on a quest in which Dr. Hawass will put his own life in jeopardy for the sake of discovery.