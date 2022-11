Not Available

In the frozen wilderness of Antarctica, where oceans ice over and just staying alive is an achievement, one creature has perfected the art of survival - the emperor penguin. Emperor penguins are sublimely built to conquer the cold - but in a world threatened by climate change, can they take the heat? Using Crittercam, scientists take a virtual ride under the ice with the emperor penguin to study the impact of climate change on the penguin's world.