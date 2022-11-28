National Geographic - For All Mankind

Not Available

Join National Geographic on the greatest adventure of the 20th century- America's first manned flights to the moon. From lift-off to splashdown, from Mission Control to the moon landing, you'll relive this incredible story in a film composed of rare footage shot and narrated by the Apollo astronauts themselves. You'll be awed by the serene beauty of space as the astronauts float outside the lunar module thousands of miles above the Earth. Experience the thrill of new frontiers as the explorers frolic in weightlessness and navigate the lunar rover over the vast moonscape. In the historic words of astronaut Neil Armstrong, these chosen men embarked on a universal mission, taking "one small step for man, one giant leap" FOR ALL MANKIND.