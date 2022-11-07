National Geographic: Inside Guantanamo

Not Available

For the first time an exclusive look at the day-to-day life of the most notorious prison in the world. The naval base at Guantanamo Bay secured a place in the annals of history when the first wave of detainees dubbed “among the most dangerous, best-trained, vicious killers on the face of the earth” arrived in 2002. A symbol of freedom protected or freedom tragically betrayed, the controversies of Guantanamo embody the thorny issues of America's fight to keep an enemy that wears no uniform, has no address and will declare no armistice outside the reach of U.S. courts. The goings-on inside the wire encircling this highly classified camp have been a closely held government secret. Until now. Guantanamo's Secrets exclusively captures for the first time the day-to-day life of the most famous prison in the world, exploring the on-going daily struggle between the guard force of dedicated young military personnel and the equally dedicated detainees ..