National Geographic: Inside The Pentagon

The Pentagon encompasses the military nerve center of the United States, reaching out to far-flung battlefields, formidable weaponry, and a culture that permeates more of America and the world than many realize. Inside the Pentagon interweaves stories covering the sweep of the Pentagon's 58-year history, taking viewers into the restricted inner workings of the American military machine, including the new war on terrorism and coverage of the historic response following the attack of September 11, 2001.