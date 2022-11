Not Available

Via the persona of Clawdette the black cat, Kathleen Turner narrates this not-for-the-squeamish documentary from National Geographic. From a Komodo dragon's virulent bacterial bite to a black widow spider poisoning her victim and a cobra devouring a rat (tail first), viewers get to see skin-crawling close-ups of Mother Nature's creepiest critters. Intriguing tidbits about each creature make the program as enlightening as it is hair-raising.